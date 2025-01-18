Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 18, 2025: Health warnings about alcohol give only half the story
Jan 18, 2025 8:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 18, 2025.
Latest news on January 18, 2025: Drinking a lot is indisputably bad for you
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 18, 2025 8:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News LIVE: Health warnings about alcohol give only half the story
- Enjoyment matters as well as risk
Jan 18, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Say no to sugar in coffee! Study shows unsweetened coffee reduces Alzheimer's disease risk by 30%
- Skip the temptation to sweeten your coffee, and see how it's good for your brain, as a study states it lowers Alzheimer's risk substantially.