Lifestyle News Live Today January 2, 2025: Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'
Jan 2, 2025 9:20 AM IST
Latest news on January 2, 2025: Prajakta Koli has spoken about her weight loss and fitness journey on Bharti Singh's podcast. (Instagram/ Prajakta Koli)
Health News LIVE: Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'
- Fad diets and weight loss plans are pitched to us every day. Prajakta Koli admits she tried a strict diet once and she ‘clinically got sick’ and was 'sad'.
Jan 2, 2025 8:32 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Janhvi Kapoor's colourful crop sweater for partying with Shikhar Pahariya and friends on New Year's is worth...
- Janhvi Kapoor celebrated New Year with Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Ananya Panday, and others. She wore a colourful sweater to the bash.