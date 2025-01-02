Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi80C
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today January 2, 2025: Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 2, 2025 9:20 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 2, 2025.
    Latest news on January 2, 2025: Prajakta Koli has spoken about her weight loss and fitness journey on Bharti Singh's podcast. (Instagram/ Prajakta Koli)
    Latest news on January 2, 2025: Prajakta Koli has spoken about her weight loss and fitness journey on Bharti Singh's podcast. (Instagram/ Prajakta Koli)

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 2, 2025 9:20 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'

    • Fad diets and weight loss plans are pitched to us every day. Prajakta Koli admits she tried a strict diet once and she ‘clinically got sick’ and was 'sad'.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 2, 2025 8:32 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Janhvi Kapoor's colourful crop sweater for partying with Shikhar Pahariya and friends on New Year's is worth...

    • Janhvi Kapoor celebrated New Year with Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Ananya Panday, and others. She wore a colourful sweater to the bash.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today January 2, 2025: Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets: 'I tried...'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes