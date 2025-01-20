Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 20, 2025: Woman who lost 28 kg shares her Indian diet plan for losing weight and what really affects fat loss: ‘Have early dinner'
Jan 20, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 20, 2025.
Latest news on January 20, 2025: Diksha, who is a nutritionist, managed to lose 28 kgs.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 20, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Woman who lost 28 kg shares her Indian diet plan for losing weight and what really affects fat loss: ‘Have early dinner'
- A nutritionist who lost 28 kg, shared a weight loss diet plan including meals and exercise tips. She emphasised the importance of early dinners.