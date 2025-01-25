Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 25, 2025: Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Shattila Ekadashi vrat katha, parana time, date, rituals, significance and all you need to know
Jan 25, 2025 9:36 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 25, 2025.
Latest news on January 25, 2025: On Shattila Ekadashi, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 25, 2025 9:36 AM IST
Festivals News LIVE: Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Shattila Ekadashi vrat katha, parana time, date, rituals, significance and all you need to know
- Shattila Ekadashi 2025: Shattila Ekadashi falls on January 25. Devotees seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. Know vrat katha, parana time, and more.
Jan 25, 2025 8:34 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Sonam Kapoor turns into old-school heroine at BoF Gala in vintage 1970s chiffon gown that resembles a saree: Watch
- Sonam Kapoor attended the BoF gala in Mumbai dressed in a vintage chiffon gown that resembled a saree. The actor styled the ensemble with glittering jewels.