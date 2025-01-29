Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 29, 2025: Nutritionist shares 3 hacks to burn fat while having our favourite foods
Jan 29, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 29, 2025.
Latest news on January 29, 2025: “Try these easy tricks before you eat out and indulge in your favourite meals," wrote Nutritionist Saleha Bawazir.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 29, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News LIVE: Nutritionist shares 3 hacks to burn fat while having our favourite foods
- From practicing post-meal movement to having a shot of apple cider vinegar begore a meal, here are a few hacks to burn fat.