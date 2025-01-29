Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi90C
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today January 29, 2025: Nutritionist shares 3 hacks to burn fat while having our favourite foods

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 29, 2025 7:00 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 29, 2025.
    Latest news on January 29, 2025: “Try these easy tricks before you eat out and indulge in your favourite meals," wrote Nutritionist Saleha Bawazir.
    Latest news on January 29, 2025: “Try these easy tricks before you eat out and indulge in your favourite meals," wrote Nutritionist Saleha Bawazir.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 29, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Lifestyle News LIVE: Nutritionist shares 3 hacks to burn fat while having our favourite foods

    • From practicing post-meal movement to having a shot of apple cider vinegar begore a meal, here are a few hacks to burn fat.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today January 29, 2025: Nutritionist shares 3 hacks to burn fat while having our favourite foods
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes