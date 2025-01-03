Edit Profile
New Delhi80C
Friday, Jan 3, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today January 3, 2025: Fitness coach reveals 6 eye-opening things you don't have to do to lose weight: 'If you just do cardio…'

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 3, 2025 9:46 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 3, 2025 9:46 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Fitness coach reveals 6 eye-opening things you don’t have to do to lose weight: ‘If you just do cardio…’

    • A fitness coach revealed 6 things that one should avoid doing during weight loss, including skipping meals, avoiding carbs, and more. 
    Read the full story here

    Jan 3, 2025 9:13 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Shalini Passi’s bold watch worth over ₹90 lakh is a showstopper just like her. Check out pics, details

    • Shalini Passi showcases Bvlgari's Serpenti Tubogas watch, a luxurious timepiece featuring a rose gold bracelet and diamond accents; its priced around $106,000.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 3, 2025 8:19 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna nail couple goals in printed jacket, jeans as they return from family holiday in Rajasthan

    • Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were clicked at the airport. The couple, who returned from their family holiday, served fashion goals in stylish looks.
    Read the full story here

