Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi120C
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today January 30, 2025: Naagincore at Paris Fashion Week? Megan Thee Stallion wows at Gaurav Gupta show in chain dress, reverse nails

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 30, 2025 9:17 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 30, 2025.
    Latest news on January 30, 2025: Megan Thee Stallion attends Gaurav Gupta's show at the Paris Fashion Week.
    Latest news on January 30, 2025: Megan Thee Stallion attends Gaurav Gupta's show at the Paris Fashion Week.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2025 9:17 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Naagincore at Paris Fashion Week? Megan Thee Stallion wows at Gaurav Gupta show in chain dress, reverse nails

    • Megan Thee Stallion attended Gaurav Gupta's show during Paris Fashion Week in a draped chain dress from his SS25 couture collection. 
    Read the full story here

    Jan 30, 2025 9:12 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Woman who shed 32 kg in 9 months shares 3 foods she ate daily 'that mimic effects of Ozempic in a natural way'

    • Certain foods can mimic the effects of Ozempic, a weight loss drug, helping reduce hunger. Here's what worked for a woman during her weight loss journey.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 30, 2025 8:15 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Sonam Kapoor is as beautiful as a white rose at Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week haute couture show. Pics, video

    • Sonam Kapoor attended the Elie Saab haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week. She donned an all-white look for the event. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today January 30, 2025: Naagincore at Paris Fashion Week? Megan Thee Stallion wows at Gaurav Gupta show in chain dress, reverse nails
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes