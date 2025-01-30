Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 30, 2025: Naagincore at Paris Fashion Week? Megan Thee Stallion wows at Gaurav Gupta show in chain dress, reverse nails
Jan 30, 2025 9:17 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 30, 2025.
Latest news on January 30, 2025: Megan Thee Stallion attends Gaurav Gupta's show at the Paris Fashion Week.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 30, 2025 9:17 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Naagincore at Paris Fashion Week? Megan Thee Stallion wows at Gaurav Gupta show in chain dress, reverse nails
- Megan Thee Stallion attended Gaurav Gupta's show during Paris Fashion Week in a draped chain dress from his SS25 couture collection.
Jan 30, 2025 9:12 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Woman who shed 32 kg in 9 months shares 3 foods she ate daily 'that mimic effects of Ozempic in a natural way'
- Certain foods can mimic the effects of Ozempic, a weight loss drug, helping reduce hunger. Here's what worked for a woman during her weight loss journey.
Jan 30, 2025 8:15 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Sonam Kapoor is as beautiful as a white rose at Elie Saab's Paris Fashion Week haute couture show. Pics, video
- Sonam Kapoor attended the Elie Saab haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week. She donned an all-white look for the event.