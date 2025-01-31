Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 31, 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee and others stun on red carpet in glam outfits: Who wore what
Jan 31, 2025 8:16 AM IST
- Last night's Elle List 2025 was a fashion extravaganza with Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more serving stunning style inspiration.
Jan 31, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Winter-proof your skin: Combat dryness and flakiness in 6 simple steps with ultimate beauty routine for glowing skin
- Wondering what winter beauty routine to follow for your skin type? Read on to know how you can keep your skin healthy and glowing throughout the colder months.