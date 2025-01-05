Live
Lifestyle News Live Today January 5, 2025: Kareena Kapoor is jumping and punching her way into 2025 with an inspiring fitness game at 44. Watch
Jan 5, 2025 8:37 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 5, 2025.
Latest news on January 5, 2025: Kareena Kapoor's new fitness video will inspire you.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 5, 2025 8:37 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Kareena Kapoor is jumping and punching her way into 2025 with an inspiring fitness game at 44. Watch
- Kareena Kapoor's latest workout video shows her jumping and punching her way into the New Year. The actor's intense video will inspire you to get fit.