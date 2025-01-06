Edit Profile
Monday, Jan 6, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today January 6, 2025: Ariana Grande brings Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look to life at Golden Globes in never-worn-before 1996 Givenchy gown

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 6, 2025 9:17 AM IST
    Latest news on January 6, 2025: Ariana Grande showcased a stunning vintage-inspired look at the 2025 Golden Globes.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 6, 2025 9:17 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Ariana Grande brings Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look to life at Golden Globes in never-worn-before 1996 Givenchy gown

    • Ariana Grande made a striking entrance at the Golden Globes 2025, wearing a never-before-worn 1996 Givenchy gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance.
    Jan 6, 2025 8:25 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Golden Globes 2025: Emma Stone looks unrecognisable with new pixie cut, Nicole Kidman rocks an insanely huge ponytail

    • At Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, Emma Stone debuts a stunning pixie cut, while Nicole Kidman turned heads with her jaw-dropping, massive ponytail. See pics. 
