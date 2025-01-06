Lifestyle News Live Today January 6, 2025: Ariana Grande brings Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look to life at Golden Globes in never-worn-before 1996 Givenchy gown

Live
Ariana Grande brings Audrey Hepburn's iconic look to life at Golden Globes in never-worn-before 1996 Givenchy gown
Jan 6, 2025 9:17 AM IST
Latest news on January 6, 2025: Ariana Grande showcased a stunning vintage-inspired look at the 2025 Golden Globes.
Fashion News LIVE: Ariana Grande brings Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look to life at Golden Globes in never-worn-before 1996 Givenchy gown
- Ariana Grande made a striking entrance at the Golden Globes 2025, wearing a never-before-worn 1996 Givenchy gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance.
Jan 6, 2025 8:25 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Golden Globes 2025: Emma Stone looks unrecognisable with new pixie cut, Nicole Kidman rocks an insanely huge ponytail
- At Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, Emma Stone debuts a stunning pixie cut, while Nicole Kidman turned heads with her jaw-dropping, massive ponytail. See pics.