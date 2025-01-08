Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi70C
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today January 8, 2025: HMPV cases surge in India: Doctor explains it's link to kidney complications

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 8, 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for January 8, 2025.
    Latest news on January 8, 2025: The common symptoms of HMPV are fever, fatigue, coughing, congestion and difficulty in breathing.
    Latest news on January 8, 2025: The common symptoms of HMPV are fever, fatigue, coughing, congestion and difficulty in breathing.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 8, 2025 8:15 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: HMPV cases surge in India: Doctor explains it's link to kidney complications

    • HMPV cases are rising in India. Can the virus affect kidneys? Here's what you need to know.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today January 8, 2025: HMPV cases surge in India: Doctor explains it's link to kidney complications
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes