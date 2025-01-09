Lifestyle News Live Today January 9, 2025: Nora Fatehi reveals her workout secrets for staying in shape at 32: ‘After my injury, I have been focussing on…’

Live
Nora Fatehi reveals her workout secrets for staying in shape at 32: 'After my injury, I have been focussing on…'
Jan 9, 2025 10:06 AM IST
Nora Fatehi dropped her workout routine.
Health News LIVE: Nora Fatehi reveals her workout secrets for staying in shape at 32: ‘After my injury, I have been focussing on…’
- Nora Fatehi shared her workout routine post-injury. She emphasised full-body strength exercises and showed all the workouts she practises.
Jan 9, 2025 9:45 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness breaks silence on using weight loss drug: 'I have a confession to make'
- Jonathan Van Ness is seen on the Netflix show, Queer Eye. He has, for the first time, spoken publicly about using weight loss drugs during his fitness journey.
Jan 9, 2025 9:22 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Baba Ramdev reveals diet, workout secrets for fit body at 59; find out the simple morning drink he starts his day with
- Here are some key takeaways from Baba Ramdev's approach to fitness, diet, and yoga, as revealed in a new interview.
Jan 9, 2025 8:39 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Rekha turns casual dinner outing into a masterclass in elegance with silk saree and her signature red lips. Watch
- During an outing, Rekha showcased her signature style in a pearl white silk saree. She complemented her look with statement accessories and glam.