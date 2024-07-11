Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 11, 2024: Nita Ambani dazzles in Gharchola saree for Mata Ki Chowki and stuns in regal blue lehenga for Shiva Shakti Puja: Watch
July 11, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for July 11, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 11, 2024: Nita Ambani showcased her elegance in a Gharchola saree and a regal lehenga for recent pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 11, 2024 8:11 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani dazzles in Gharchola saree for Mata Ki Chowki and stuns in regal blue lehenga for Shiva Shakti Puja: Watch
- Nita Ambani wowed in a Gharchola saree at Mata Ki Chowki and stunning lehenga at Shiva Shakti Puja, displaying her impeccable style and elegance. Check photos