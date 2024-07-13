Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 13, 2024: Radhika Merchant’s jewels too simple for Ambani bahu? It's actually heirloom piece that sis Anjali wore to her wedding

Live
July 13, 2024 8:44 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Radhika Merchant’s jewels too simple for Ambani bahu? It's actually heirloom piece that sis Anjali wore to her wedding
- Radhika Merchant wore heirloom jewels her sister, Anjali Merchant, wore for her wedding to marry Anant Ambani. They have been passed from generations.
July 13, 2024 7:55 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Radhika Merchant's vidai look in sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga has real gold work. Pics
- Radhika Merchant wears a sindoori red lehenga by Manish Malhotra for her vidai ceremony. It features real gold work and a massive train. Check out the ensemble.