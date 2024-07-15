Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 15, 2024: Isha Ambani, Shloka Merchant's stunning lehengas take centre stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding Day 3
July 15, 2024 8:31 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for July 15, 2024.
Latest news on July 15, 2024: Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dazzle in gorgeous lehengas for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 15, 2024 8:31 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Isha Ambani, Shloka Merchant's stunning lehengas take centre stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding Day 3
- Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta wore stunning lehengas on Day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. Check out what they wore inside.
July 15, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News LIVE: Do tips make for better service?
- The evidence is mixed—and the practice varies widely across the world