Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 25, 2024: Best solid wood beds for a durable and stylish bedroom: Top 9 sturdy and timeless picks
July 25, 2024 9:30 AM IST
Art and Culture News LIVE: Best solid wood beds for a durable and stylish bedroom: Top 9 sturdy and timeless picks
- Discover the top 9 solid wood beds that offer durability, style, and comfort for your bedroom. Compare key features to make an informed decision.
July 25, 2024 9:15 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah bring royal elegance to India Couture Week 2024 in stunning ethnic ensembles: Watch
- Wamiqa Gabbi dazzled in luxurious lehenga outfits, while Taha showcased opulence in intricate brocade ensembles at India Couture Week, radiating royal elegance.
July 25, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani epitomises elegance in Chanel blazer worth ₹1.57 lakh as she is re-elected unanimously to IOC
- Nita Ambani, Founder of the Reliance Foundation, was unanimously re-elected as an IOC member in Paris, dazzling in a ₹1.57 lakh Chanel blazer.