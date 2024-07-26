Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Friday, July 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 26, 2024: Nita Ambani shines in ivory saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery and luxurious jewels at Paris Olympics 2024

    By HT News Desk
    July 26, 2024 8:10 AM IST
    Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for July 26, 2024.
    Latest news on July 26, 2024: Nita Ambani turned heads in an ivory saree adorned with exquisite floral embroidery.
    Latest news on July 26, 2024: Nita Ambani turned heads in an ivory saree adorned with exquisite floral embroidery.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 26, 2024 8:10 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani shines in ivory saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery and luxurious jewels at Paris Olympics 2024

    • At the Paris Olympics 2024, Nita Ambani mesmerised onlookers with her refined style, wearing a stunning ivory saree featuring intricate floral embroidery. Pics
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 26, 2024: Nita Ambani shines in ivory saree adorned with intricate floral embroidery and luxurious jewels at Paris Olympics 2024
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes