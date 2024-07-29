Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 29, 2024: Ariana Grande channels 1960s glam in retro boatneck dress and oversized sunglasses at Paris 2024 Olympics: See photos
July 29, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for July 29, 2024.
Latest news on July 29, 2024: Ariana Grande turned heads at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her stunning retro-inspired look.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 29, 2024 8:14 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Ariana Grande channels 1960s glam in retro boatneck dress and oversized sunglasses at Paris 2024 Olympics: See photos
- Ariana Grande dazzled at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a retro 1960s look, sporting a chic white boatneck dress and oversized round sunglasses, exuding glamour.
July 29, 2024 6:51 AM IST
Recipes News LIVE: Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box today? Try these veggie-packed wrap recipes
- Wraps are delicious and come in a variety of fillings. They are hassle-free and easy to eat as they can be handheld, perfect as a lunch option.