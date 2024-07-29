Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 29, 2024: Ariana Grande channels 1960s glam in retro boatneck dress and oversized sunglasses at Paris 2024 Olympics: See photos

Edit Profile
    Latest news on July 29, 2024: Ariana Grande turned heads at the 2024 Paris Olympics with her stunning retro-inspired look.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 29, 2024 8:14 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Ariana Grande channels 1960s glam in retro boatneck dress and oversized sunglasses at Paris 2024 Olympics: See photos

    • Ariana Grande dazzled at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a retro 1960s look, sporting a chic white boatneck dress and oversized round sunglasses, exuding glamour.
    Read the full story here

    July 29, 2024 6:51 AM IST

    Recipes News LIVE: Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box today? Try these veggie-packed wrap recipes

    • Wraps are delicious and come in a variety of fillings. They are hassle-free and easy to eat as they can be handheld, perfect as a lunch option.
    Read the full story here

