Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 4, 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others turned heads at Kill screening: Who wore what
July 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for July 4, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on July 4, 2024: Fashion highlights from star-studded screening of Kill in the city.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others turned heads at Kill screening: Who wore what
- Star-studded screening of Karan Johar's 'Kill' sets fashion goals with B-wood celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and others turning heads on red carpet.