Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Monday, July 8, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 8, 2024: Preity Zinta exudes effortless glamour in sequin-embellished black dress, fans say ‘queen is slaying’. See pics, video

    July 8, 2024 7:59 AM IST
    Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for July 8, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on July 8, 2024: Preity Zinta is captivating audiences once again with her latest fashion choice.
    Latest entertainment news on July 8, 2024: Preity Zinta is captivating audiences once again with her latest fashion choice.

    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 8, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Preity Zinta exudes effortless glamour in sequin-embellished black dress, fans say ‘queen is slaying’. See pics, video

    • Preity Zinta dazzles in a black sequin-adorned dress, showcasing unmatched glamour and elegance. Her latest look has fans raving and fashion critics applauding.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today July 8, 2024: Preity Zinta exudes effortless glamour in sequin-embellished black dress, fans say ‘queen is slaying’. See pics, video
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes