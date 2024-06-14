Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today June 14, 2024: World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 reasons to donate blood; health benefits to know
June 14, 2024 12:24 PM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for June 14, 2024 .
Latest news on June 14, 2024: Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 to establish the importance of donating blood and how it helps in patient treatment.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 14, 2024 12:24 PM IST
Health News LIVE: World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 reasons to donate blood; health benefits to know
- World Blood Donor Day 2024: From boosting heart health to enhancing the production of new blood cells, here are a few reasons to donate blood regularly.
June 14, 2024 11:06 AM IST
Art and Culture News LIVE: Art and football meet in immersive exhibition
- In an exhibition at the German Football Museum in Dortmund, visual art and football merge in symbiotic artistry.
June 14, 2024 10:58 AM IST
Festivals News LIVE: Eid ul Adha 2024 family activities: Fun ways to bond and celebrate the auspicious day
- Eid ul Adha 2024: From decorating cookies to doing charity together, here are a few special ways to bond with your family members on the occasion of Eid ul Adha
June 14, 2024 10:56 AM IST
Festivals News LIVE: World Blood Donor Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know
- World Blood Donor Day 2024: From history to theme, here's all that you need to know about the important occasion of World Blood Donor Day.