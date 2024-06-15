Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today June 15, 2024: Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for intense worship and reflection in Hajj pilgrimage
June 15, 2024 9:49 AM IST
Latest news on June 15, 2024: Muslim pilgrims pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. A spiritual highlight of Hajj for many is the standing on the plain of Arafat, where pilgrims praise God, plead for his forgiveness and make supplications.
Travel News LIVE: Muslims gather at Mount Arafat for intense worship and reflection in Hajj pilgrimage
- As Muslims worldwide embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Mount Arafat stands as a sacred symbol of unity and reflection.
Fashion News LIVE: Butter yellow is the new 'IT' colour this summer: Here's how you can add it to your wardrobe
- Butter Yellow is the hottest colour of the season! For all you fashion lovers out there, here are some expert styling tips to embrace this shade with flair.
Festivals News LIVE: Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your dad
- Happy Father's Day 2024: Father's Day is on June 16. Celebrate the day with these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more.
Fashion News LIVE: Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts in stunning orange Kalamkari organza saree at Stree 2 teaser launch. Here’s what it costs
- Shraddha Kapoor turned heads at the Stree 2 event in a breathtaking orange Kalamkari organza saree. Curious about its price? We've got the details for you!