Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today June 23, 2024: Bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha radiates sheer elegance in stunning blue ethnic attire for pre-wedding puja ceremony. Watch
June 23, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for June 23, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 23, 2024: Sonakshi Sinha's pre-wedding rituals shine with sophistication as she dons a resplendent blue ethnic outfit.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 23, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Bride-to-be Sonakshi Sinha radiates sheer elegance in stunning blue ethnic attire for pre-wedding puja ceremony. Watch
- Sonakshi Sinha exudes glam vibes in an ethereal blue ethnic attire, setting the tone for her pre-wedding puja ceremony ahead of her highly anticipated wedding.