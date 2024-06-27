Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today June 27, 2024: Katy Perry takes nude dressing to Paris Couture Week by wearing just a fur coat, fans say ‘Katy taking notes from Kanye’
June 27, 2024 8:05 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for June 27, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on June 27, 2024: Katy Perry makes bold fashion statement in fur coat ensemble at Paris Fashion Week.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 27, 2024 8:05 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Katy Perry takes nude dressing to Paris Couture Week by wearing just a fur coat, fans say ‘Katy taking notes from Kanye’
- Katy Perry turned heads at Paris Couture Week with a daring fashion statement, appearing in nothing but a striking fur coat that left little to the imagination.