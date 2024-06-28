Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today June 28, 2024: Loved Priyanka Chopra's stylish bodycon dress for her outing with Nick Jonas? Here's what it costs

Live

Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for June 28, 2024.

Latest entertainment news on June 28, 2024: Priyanka Chopra opts for a sleek dress and sunglasses for her vacation look with friends and family.

Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More