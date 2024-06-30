Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today June 30, 2024: Kriti Sanon serves a quirky summer look for girls who love experimenting in bralette, cargo pants and printed jacket
June 30, 2024 2:06 PM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for June 30, 2024.
Latest news on June 30, 2024: Kriti Sanon poses for a photoshoot in a bralette, cargo pants and printed jacket.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 30, 2024 2:06 PM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Kriti Sanon serves a quirky summer look for girls who love experimenting in bralette, cargo pants and printed jacket
- Kriti Sanon dropped a quirky summer look for girls who love experimenting with her new video. She wore a bralette, cargo pants, and a printed jacket.
June 30, 2024 1:34 PM IST
Travel News LIVE: Mango Festival 2024 kicks off with over 150 varieties and heritage events at Expo Khor Fakkan
- The 3rd annual Mango Festival 2024 kicked off yesterday evening, Friday, and is slated to run until 30th June at Expo Khor Fakkan.
June 30, 2024 1:24 PM IST
Festivals News LIVE: National Doctor’s Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know
- National Doctor’s Day 2024: From date to significance, here’s all that you need to know about this special day.
June 30, 2024 1:21 PM IST
Health News LIVE: How precision radiation treatment supports in lung cancer: Research
- The study explores how intensity-modulated radiation therapy can help patients with locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer.
June 30, 2024 12:01 PM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Preity Zinta continues her fashion domination in Paris at couture week in gorgeous black toga dress. Watch
- Preity Zinta continued her fashion dominance in Paris as she attended Stephane Rolland's couture show in a gorgeous black toga dress. Check out her look inside.
June 30, 2024 11:09 AM IST
Art and Culture News LIVE: Reflecting elegance: 5 ways mirrors transform space and light in interior design
- Mirrors do more than just reflect your image; they can significantly enhance the look and feel of any room. Here are ways mirrors can elevate your home decor.
June 30, 2024 10:40 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Heading to the beach or pool this summer? Here are essential water safety rules you must know
- As summer heats up, many families head to the beach, lake, or pool. Now is the perfect time to review crucial water safety tips to keep children safe.
June 30, 2024 9:30 AM IST
Art and Culture News LIVE: Best lawn chairs for relaxing outdoors: Discover comfort and style with these top 8 options
- Discover the top 8 lawn chairs that offer unmatched comfort and relaxation. Compare features, pros and cons to find the perfect fit for your needs.
June 30, 2024 8:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News LIVE: How moussaka made it into the pantheon of Greek gastronomy
- Patriotism revolutionised a classic dish
June 30, 2024 7:49 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Struggling with heavy periods? Discover 5 effective home remedies to alleviate symptoms and find relief
- Heavy periods can be difficult to handle, causing fatigue and other health issues. Here are five home remedies to help alleviate symptoms and provide relief.