Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today March 11, 2025: Experts' tips on how to ease period pain with simple adjustments to your daily routine: Exercises, what to eat and avoid

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 11, 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 11, 2025.
    Latest news on March 11, 2025: Managing painful periods can be challenging, but simple adjustments to your daily routine can make a big difference. Here are some useful tips. (Representative picture: Freepik)
    Latest news on March 11, 2025: Managing painful periods can be challenging, but simple adjustments to your daily routine can make a big difference. Here are some useful tips. (Representative picture: Freepik)

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 11, 2025 8:15 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Experts' tips on how to ease period pain with simple adjustments to your daily routine: Exercises, what to eat and avoid

    • The fact that period cramps are typically short-lived is little comfort when you're in excruciating pain. Here's how to tweak your routine for maximum comfort.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 11, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: 'Building healthy, sustainable habits’: Diet coach shares 10 hacks to drop body fat in just 3 months

    • From maintaining a calorie deficit diet to strength training regularly, here are a few tips to lose body fat in just thr months.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today March 11, 2025: Experts' tips on how to ease period pain with simple adjustments to your daily routine: Exercises, what to eat and avoid
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes