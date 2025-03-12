Lifestyle News Live Today March 12, 2025: Tommy Hilfiger travel bags for travelling with style and convenience: 7 options to keep up with airport travel trends

Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 12, 2025 10:00 AM IST

    Travel News LIVE: Tommy Hilfiger travel bags for travelling with style and convenience: 7 options to keep up with airport travel trends

    • Explore the top 7 Tommy Hilfiger travel bags that combine style and functionality for hassle-free travel.
    Mar 12, 2025 10:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best platform sandals for women to buy in 2025: Enjoy the height without the strain to your feet

    • Looking for the perfect pair of platform sandals? Check out our list of the 10 best options available in 2025.
    Mar 12, 2025 9:26 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Want toned legs? Australian woman who lost over 40 kg shares her leg workout routine

    • The fitness coach said she trains her legs twice a week — one day focusing on glutes and hamstrings, and the other on quads and calves.
    Mar 12, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best designer purses for women in 2025: Carry your essentials without compromising on the style factor

    • Discover the top designer purses for women in 2025. Pick your top favourites and stock up with the click of a button!
    Mar 12, 2025 8:37 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Radhika Merchant ditches glam for simple striped top and denims; Ambani's choti bahu still looks like a million bucks

    • Radhika Merchant keeps it simple yet stylish in a striped top and denim, proving you don’t need glam to make a statement. Let’s break down her look. 
