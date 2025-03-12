Live
Lifestyle News Live Today March 12, 2025: Tommy Hilfiger travel bags for travelling with style and convenience: 7 options to keep up with airport travel trends
Mar 12, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 12, 2025.
Latest news on March 12, 2025: Stylish Tommy Hilfiger travel bags: sleek, durable, iconic, and adventure-ready.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 12, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Travel News LIVE: Tommy Hilfiger travel bags for travelling with style and convenience: 7 options to keep up with airport travel trends
- Explore the top 7 Tommy Hilfiger travel bags that combine style and functionality for hassle-free travel.
Mar 12, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Best platform sandals for women to buy in 2025: Enjoy the height without the strain to your feet
- Looking for the perfect pair of platform sandals? Check out our list of the 10 best options available in 2025.
Mar 12, 2025 9:26 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Want toned legs? Australian woman who lost over 40 kg shares her leg workout routine
- The fitness coach said she trains her legs twice a week — one day focusing on glutes and hamstrings, and the other on quads and calves.
Mar 12, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Best designer purses for women in 2025: Carry your essentials without compromising on the style factor
- Discover the top designer purses for women in 2025. Pick your top favourites and stock up with the click of a button!
Mar 12, 2025 8:37 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Radhika Merchant ditches glam for simple striped top and denims; Ambani's choti bahu still looks like a million bucks
- Radhika Merchant keeps it simple yet stylish in a striped top and denim, proving you don’t need glam to make a statement. Let’s break down her look.