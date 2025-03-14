Live
Lifestyle News Live Today March 14, 2025: Birthday boy Aamir Khan shares his workout mantra in rare throwback video: Watch him get shocked by his own fitness
Latest news on March 14, 2025: Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, March 14, 2025. (File photo/ AFP)
Health News LIVE: Birthday boy Aamir Khan shares his workout mantra in rare throwback video: Watch him get shocked by his own fitness
- Happy birthday, Aamir Khan! The actor turned 60 on March 14. Want to know how he stays in top shape? In an old interview, the actor shared his fitness mantra.
Mar 14, 2025 7:28 AM IST
Festivals News LIVE: Happy Holi 2025: 80+ wishes, images, quotes, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on Festival of Colours
- Happy Holi 2025: Check out top 80 wishes, greetings and more to share with your friends and family on this beautiful day of colours.