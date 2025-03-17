Live
Lifestyle News Live Today March 17, 2025: Rasha Thadani's 20th birthday bash: Raveena Tandon at 52 wows in chic co-ord look, daughter Rasha stuns in cut-out dress
Mar 17, 2025 9:25 AM IST
- Rasha Thadani celebrated her 20th birthday on March 16. The actor and her mom, Raveena Tandon, stole the show at the party in stylish black outfits.
Mar 17, 2025 8:26 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia brings the glamour to Rasha Thadani's birthday bash in a black bodycon dress. It costs…
- Tamannaah Bhatia attended Rasha Thadani's birthday bash last night, dressed in a black bodycon dress and striking glam. Find out the price of her ensemble.