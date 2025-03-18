Lifestyle News Live Today March 18, 2025: Best Mars lipsticks: Top 10 picks of the latest shades you can flaunt on your lips

Edit Profile
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Mar 18, 2025 10:00 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don't miss today's key news for March 18, 2025.
    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 18, 2025 10:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best Mars lipsticks: Top 10 picks of the latest shades you can flaunt on your lips

    • Looking for the perfect lipstick? Check out our list of the 10 best Mars lipsticks available to help you make the right choice.
    Mar 18, 2025 9:34 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Want to burn fat fast? Fitness coach shares why 'weight lifting is more effective than cardio'

    • Cardio or weightlifting: Which is better for weight loss? Both can help you burn fat and lose kilos, but online fitness coach explains which one to pick.
    Mar 18, 2025 9:15 AM IST

    Festivals News LIVE: Ranga Panchami 2025 correct date: Is it on March 19 or 20? Know shubh muhurat, significance, rituals and more

    • Ranga Panchami 2025: Ranga Panchami, known as Krishna Panchami in some regions, is a festival celebrated with vibrant colours in honour of Lord Krishna.
    Mar 18, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best seamless panties for women in 2025: Top picks for an invisible fit and maximum comfort

    • Discover the top seamless panties for women and find the perfect fit for your needs. From high coverage to anti-microbial, thre is something for everyone.
    Mar 18, 2025 8:27 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani at Vantara inauguration embraces India’s textile heritage in 2 breathtaking Manish Malhotra saree looks

    • Nita Ambani dazzled at Vantara’s inauguration in stunning nine-motif double Ikat Patola and handwoven Murshidabad silk saree, blending heritage with elegance.
