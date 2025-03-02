Live
Lifestyle News Live Today March 2, 2025: Myntra Sale is here! Up to 90% off on branded bags; Stock up on totes, sling bags and more at great deals
Mar 2, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 2, 2025.
Latest news on March 2, 2025: Tote, sling, and satchel bags are at discounts of up to 90% off. Shop top brands like Guess, Caprese, and Da Milano!
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 2, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Myntra Sale is here! Up to 90% off on branded bags; Stock up on totes, sling bags and more at great deals
- Myntra Birthday Blast Sale brings up to 90% off on top handbag brands like Hidesign, Baggit, and Lavie. Grab tote bags, laptop totes, sling bags, and more.