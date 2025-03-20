Edit Profile
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today March 20, 2025: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta shares 5 things you should know about egg freezing with disclaimer: 'It's expensive'

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 20, 2025 9:39 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don't miss today's key news for March 20, 2025.
    Latest news on March 20, 2025: By sharing her story, Karishma Mehta is taking the conversation around egg freezing, fertility, and women's reproductive choices forward. (Instagram/ karimehta05)
    Latest news on March 20, 2025: By sharing her story, Karishma Mehta is taking the conversation around egg freezing, fertility, and women's reproductive choices forward. (Instagram/ karimehta05)

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 20, 2025 9:39 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta shares 5 things you should know about egg freezing with disclaimer: 'It's expensive'

    • Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta got her eggs frozen at 32. In a new post, she reflected on everything she learnt about egg freezing thanks to her decision.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 20, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best red lipsticks for long-lasting colour and smooth finish; Top 10 picks to stock up your vanity

    • Discover the top 10 red lipsticks that offer long-lasting color and a smooth finish. Find the perfect lipstick to suit your needs.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 20, 2025 8:14 AM IST

    Festivals News LIVE: Happy Nowruz 2025: 50+ wishes, images, greetings, status and quotes to share with loved ones on Persian New Year

    • Happy Nowruz 2025: Nowruz is being celebrated on March 20. Mark the special day with these messages, wishes, greetings and images. 
    Read the full story here

