Live
Lifestyle News Live Today March 21, 2025: Priyanka Chopra turns airport into her runway, serves a killer look in leather bomber and ripped jeans. Pics
Mar 21, 2025 8:38 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 21, 2025.
Latest news on March 21, 2025: Priyanka Chopra clicked in New York City.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 21, 2025 8:38 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Priyanka Chopra turns airport into her runway, serves a killer look in leather bomber and ripped jeans. Pics
- Priyanka Chopra was clicked in New York City. The actor turned the airport into her runway dressed in a killer outfit. Let's decode what she wore.