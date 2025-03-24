Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today March 24, 2025: Polarized Sunglasses for men and women in 2025: Top picks to protect your eyes from the harsh summer heat

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 24, 2025 10:00 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 24, 2025.
    Latest news on March 24, 2025: Polarized sunglasses are a must have for anyone who steps out during peak summer afternoons.
    Latest news on March 24, 2025: Polarized sunglasses are a must have for anyone who steps out during peak summer afternoons.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2025 10:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Polarized Sunglasses for men and women in 2025: Top picks to protect your eyes from the harsh summer heat

    • Discover the best polarized sunglasses for both men and women with our comprehensive list of top 10 products.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 9:20 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Jyotika shares diet and fitness secrets behind her '9 kg weight loss in just 3 months', gives shoutout to Vidya Balan

    • Actor Jyotika said weight management was 'always a struggle' for her, despite 'heavy workouts and endless diets'. Here's how 'it finally happened'.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best formal belts for men in 2025: Curated picks to help you shop quick and easy

    • Looking for the perfect formal belt for men? Read on for a detailed comparison of the top 10 options available in the market.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 8:43 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Vishal Punjabi, the man behind The Wedding Filmer, ties the knot in beautiful ceremony; what the couple wore. Pics

    • The Wedding Filmer, aka Vishal Punjabi, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony with Nikki Singh. The couple wore Manish Malhotra ensembles. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today March 24, 2025: Polarized Sunglasses for men and women in 2025: Top picks to protect your eyes from the harsh summer heat
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes