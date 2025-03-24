Live
Lifestyle News Live Today March 24, 2025: Polarized Sunglasses for men and women in 2025: Top picks to protect your eyes from the harsh summer heat
Mar 24, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don't miss today's key news for March 24, 2025.
Latest news on March 24, 2025: Polarized sunglasses are a must have for anyone who steps out during peak summer afternoons.
Mar 24, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Polarized Sunglasses for men and women in 2025: Top picks to protect your eyes from the harsh summer heat
- Discover the best polarized sunglasses for both men and women with our comprehensive list of top 10 products.
Mar 24, 2025 9:20 AM IST
Health News LIVE: Jyotika shares diet and fitness secrets behind her '9 kg weight loss in just 3 months', gives shoutout to Vidya Balan
- Actor Jyotika said weight management was 'always a struggle' for her, despite 'heavy workouts and endless diets'. Here's how 'it finally happened'.
Mar 24, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Best formal belts for men in 2025: Curated picks to help you shop quick and easy
- Looking for the perfect formal belt for men? Read on for a detailed comparison of the top 10 options available in the market.
Mar 24, 2025 8:43 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Vishal Punjabi, the man behind The Wedding Filmer, ties the knot in beautiful ceremony; what the couple wore. Pics
- The Wedding Filmer, aka Vishal Punjabi, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony with Nikki Singh. The couple wore Manish Malhotra ensembles.