Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today March 26, 2025: Bhagyashree breaks down her simple workout routine for staying fit at 56: From yoga, pilates to weight training

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 26, 2025 9:27 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don't miss today's key news for March 26, 2025.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 26, 2025 9:27 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Bhagyashree breaks down her simple workout routine for staying fit at 56: From yoga, pilates to weight training

    • At 56, Bhagyashree stays fit with a mix of yoga, pilates, and weight training. In her latest post, she shares simple yet effective fitness tips for all.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 26, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Can eating carrots give you radiant skin? Doctor suggests adding these 6 foods to your diet for a natural glow

    • Diet plays a key role in skin hydration and protection. According to a doctor, the nutrient-rich foods listed ahead have been studied for their benefits.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 26, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best red heels for women to buy in 2025: Top picks for a stylish look that offers glamour and elegance

    • Looking for the perfect pair of red heels? Check out our list of the top red heels for women available in 2025. Pick from our top selections!
    Read the full story here

    Mar 26, 2025 8:33 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Rekha revives her Umrao Jaan era in new photoshoot, stuns in her most breathtaking ethnic look in pink anarkali at 70

    • Rekha stuns in a regal new shoot, channeling her Umrao Jaan era in a fuchsia-pink Manish Malhotra ensemble, proving once again that age is just a number.
    Read the full story here

