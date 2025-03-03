Edit Profile
Monday, Mar 3, 2025
    Lifestyle News Live Today March 3, 2025: Blackpink Lisa ditches the traditional gown for a unique tuxedo-inspired look for her dazzling Oscars debut

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 3, 2025 7:02 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 3, 2025.
    Lisa poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
    Latest news on March 3, 2025: Lisa poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2025 7:01 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Blackpink Lisa ditches the traditional gown for a unique tuxedo-inspired look for her dazzling Oscars debut

    • Blackpink member Lisa made her debut at the 2025 Oscars. The actor and singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look in place of a traditional gown for the occasion.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 3, 2025 7:00 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 5 mistakes to avoid before workouts; here's what you can do instead

    • From static stretching to starting the workout dehydrated, here are 5 mistakes before workout that can slow down weight loss.
    Read the full story here

