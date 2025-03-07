Lifestyle News Live Today March 7, 2025: Sunaina Roshan weighs 49 kg at 53! Says she has more stamina now than she did at 53 kilos

Live
Mar 7, 2025 9:40 AM IST
Latest news on March 7, 2025: Sunaina Roshan says respecting her body or her body respecting her back is more meaningful for her today than getting respect from people. (Instagram/ Sunaina Roshan)
Health News LIVE: Sunaina Roshan weighs 49 kg at 53! Says she has more stamina now than she did at 53 kilos
- Sunaina Roshan, 53, has undergone an incredible weight loss transformation. She credits the change in her eating habits for her improved stamina and health.
Mar 7, 2025 8:36 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Which of Princess Diana's jewels did Meghan Markle inherit after marrying Prince Harry? Jewellery influencer reveals
- Meghan Markle inherited many pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection after marrying Prince Harry. Let's take a look at what she got.