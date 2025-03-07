Lifestyle News Live Today March 7, 2025: Sunaina Roshan weighs 49 kg at 53! Says she has more stamina now than she did at 53 kilos

Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Mar 7, 2025 9:40 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2025 9:40 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Sunaina Roshan weighs 49 kg at 53! Says she has more stamina now than she did at 53 kilos

    • Sunaina Roshan, 53, has undergone an incredible weight loss transformation. She credits the change in her eating habits for her improved stamina and health.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 7, 2025 8:36 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Which of Princess Diana's jewels did Meghan Markle inherit after marrying Prince Harry? Jewellery influencer reveals

    • Meghan Markle inherited many pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection after marrying Prince Harry. Let's take a look at what she got.
    Read the full story here

