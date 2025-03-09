Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Sunday, Mar 9, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today March 9, 2025: Best black sunglasses for every style and budget; Top 10 picks to beat the heat and takeover the season in style

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 9, 2025 9:00 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 9, 2025.
    Latest news on March 9, 2025: Black sungalasses are a timeless fashion statement. Get a pair that suits your style.
    Latest news on March 9, 2025: Black sungalasses are a timeless fashion statement. Get a pair that suits your style.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 9, 2025 9:00 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best black sunglasses for every style and budget; Top 10 picks to beat the heat and takeover the season in style

    • Discover the top 10 black sunglasses for men and women, featuring a range of styles and budgets. Find the perfect pair to suit your needs and preferences.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 9, 2025 8:24 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Kareena Kapoor turns apsara for IIFA 2025 in corset saree recreated from 17-year-old Tarun Tahiliani look. Pics, video

    • Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning corset saree - a recreation of an ensemble from designer Tarun Tahiliani's 17-year-old collection - to the 2025 IIFA Awards. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today March 9, 2025: Best black sunglasses for every style and budget; Top 10 picks to beat the heat and takeover the season in style
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes