Live
Lifestyle News Live Today March 9, 2025: Best black sunglasses for every style and budget; Top 10 picks to beat the heat and takeover the season in style
Mar 9, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for March 9, 2025.
Latest news on March 9, 2025: Black sungalasses are a timeless fashion statement. Get a pair that suits your style.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 9, 2025 9:00 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Best black sunglasses for every style and budget; Top 10 picks to beat the heat and takeover the season in style
- Discover the top 10 black sunglasses for men and women, featuring a range of styles and budgets. Find the perfect pair to suit your needs and preferences.
Mar 9, 2025 8:24 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Kareena Kapoor turns apsara for IIFA 2025 in corset saree recreated from 17-year-old Tarun Tahiliani look. Pics, video
- Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning corset saree - a recreation of an ensemble from designer Tarun Tahiliani's 17-year-old collection - to the 2025 IIFA Awards.