Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    lifestyle News Live Today November 13, 2024: Ultimate guide to winter decor: Tips for creating warm and inviting home this season

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 13, 2024 8:48 PM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for November 13, 2024.
    Latest news on November 13, 2024: Winter decor tips include using rugs, layering textures, and warm lighting to create a cosy atmosphere.
    Latest news on November 13, 2024: Winter decor tips include using rugs, layering textures, and warm lighting to create a cosy atmosphere.

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 13, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    Art and Culture News LIVE: Ultimate guide to winter decor: Tips for creating warm and inviting home this season

    • Create a warm winter haven with cosy textures, soft lighting, and nature-inspired touches. These decor tips will transform your home into a comfy retreat.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Best ethnic wear for women: Explore Biba, W, and Aurelia for stunning outfits only on Myntra

    • Get ready in the best ethnic wear for women to show off your elegant style. Explore the latest designs from top brands like Biba, W and Aurelia on Myntra.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    Art and Culture News LIVE: Istanbul's historic hammams reopen after 13-year, reviving centuries-old bathing rituals

    • The restoration of Istanbul's hammams, like the Zeyrek Cinili, revives a rich bathing culture that symbolizes cleanliness and socialization.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 13, 2024 7:27 PM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Ananya Panday will elevate your denim game with her latest streetwear look in tank top, quirky pants. See the price

    • Ananya Panday turned heads with her stylish streetwear look, featuring a black tank top and unique oversized denim pants by Kanika Goyal. See the price inside. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle lifestyle News Live Today November 13, 2024: Ultimate guide to winter decor: Tips for creating warm and inviting home this season
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes