Live
lifestyle News Live Today November 14, 2024: Nita Ambani says she doesn't have a stylist as Isha Ambani rates her outfit at Tira Beauty event: What they wore
Nov 14, 2024 8:13 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for November 14, 2024.
Latest news on November 14, 2024: Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani attend the Tira Beauty event.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 14, 2024 8:13 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani says she doesn't have a stylist as Isha Ambani rates her outfit at Tira Beauty event: What they wore
- Nita Ambani wore a tweed jacket and sequinned pants, while Isha Ambani stunned in a lavender Giorgio Armani outfit at the Tira Beauty event in Mumbai.