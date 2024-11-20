Edit Profile
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
    Lifestyle News Live Today November 20, 2024: Katrina Kaif proves less is more in simple outfit and no-makeup look at the airport. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 20, 2024 8:19 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for November 20, 2024.
    Latest news on November 20, 2024: The paparazzi clicked Katrina Kaif at the airport.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 20, 2024 8:19 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Katrina Kaif proves less is more in simple outfit and no-makeup look at the airport. Watch

    • Katrina Kaif wore a stylish yet simple ensemble at the airport. Complementing her effortless outfit with a natural makeup look, she chose minimal accessories.
    Nov 20, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Lifestyle News LIVE: Nike and Adidas are losing their lead in running shoes

    • On, Hoka and other challengers are catching up fast
