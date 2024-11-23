Live
Lifestyle News Live Today November 23, 2024: Hina Khan looks gorgeous in silver pantsuit on Bigg Boss 18 set; says 'chal raha hai' as paps ask about her health
Nov 23, 2024 8:16 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for November 23, 2024.
Latest news on November 23, 2024: Hina Khan gets clicked outside Bigg Boss 18 set.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 23, 2024 8:16 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Hina Khan looks gorgeous in silver pantsuit on Bigg Boss 18 set; says 'chal raha hai' as paps ask about her health
- Hina Khan, who is battling breast cancer, dazzled in a shimmery silver outfit for her appearance on Bigg Boss 18. Check out what she wore.