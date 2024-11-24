Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today November 24, 2024: Tara Sutaria looks ‘no less than a bride’ at friend's wedding on ex Aadar Jain's roka night. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 24, 2024 9:14 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for November 24, 2024.
    Latest news on November 24, 2024: Tara Sutaria in a silk saree looks like a bride!
    Latest news on November 24, 2024: Tara Sutaria in a silk saree looks like a bride!

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 24, 2024 9:14 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Tara Sutaria looks ‘no less than a bride’ at friend's wedding on ex Aadar Jain's roka night. Watch

    • Tara Sutaria attended a function as her ex Aadar Jain's wedding celebrations with Alekha Advani kicked off. She looked no less than a bride in a silk saree.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 24, 2024 8:16 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Isha Ambani's blinding 50-carat diamond earrings blow jeweller's mind; says natural version costs 141 crores

    • Isha Ambani recently attended an event where she wore diamond earrings. Her blinding ear studs feature 50-carat diamonds and are worth 141 crores. 
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today November 24, 2024: Tara Sutaria looks ‘no less than a bride’ at friend's wedding on ex Aadar Jain's roka night. Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes