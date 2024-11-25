Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Lifestyle News Live Today November 25, 2024: Woman reveals how she dropped from 130 kg to 64 kg: ‘Main workout I did was…’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 25, 2024 9:19 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for November 25, 2024.
    Latest news on November 25, 2024: Nonu has documented her drastic weight loss on her Instagram page. (Instagram/nonuphhile)
    Latest news on November 25, 2024: Nonu has documented her drastic weight loss on her Instagram page. (Instagram/nonuphhile)

    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 25, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Woman reveals how she dropped from 130 kg to 64 kg: ‘Main workout I did was…’

    • A woman, who lost almost half her body weight, opened up about how she did it with help of cardio. She said it was not easy.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 25, 2024 9:17 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Radhika Merchant's dreamy pastel lehenga is here to make brides ditch red this wedding season. Fashionistas, take note!

    • Radhika Merchant's pastel lehenga at a friend's wedding is a breath of fresh air, proving that this wedding season, soft hues are the way to go. Check out pics.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 25, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Nita Ambani turns heads at IPL auction in tweed pantsuit and diamond-studded brooch. Guess how much her look costs!

    • Nita Ambani stole the spotlight at the IPL Auction 2025 with a stunning navy blue tweed suit, complete with a price tag that will leave you speechless.
    Read the full story here

    Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.

    Get LIVE updates on Maharashtra & Jharkhand election results. Know More.

    News lifestyle Lifestyle News Live Today November 25, 2024: Woman reveals how she dropped from 130 kg to 64 kg: ‘Main workout I did was…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes