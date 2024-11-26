Edit Profile
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
    Lifestyle News Live Today November 26, 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur goes classic in black pantsuit for International Emmys, fans call it ‘every Delhi reception look’. Pics

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 26, 2024 8:20 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don't miss today's key news for November 26, 2024.
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 26, 2024 8:20 AM IST

    • Aditya Roy Kapur showcased a sharp outfit for the International Emmy Awards, sporting a white shirt, black blazer, and trousers with satin detailing. See pics
    Read the full story here

    Nov 26, 2024 7:31 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in quirky tie-up shirt at India vs Australia match. Steal her look for under ₹15k!

    • Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for Virat Kohli at the India vs Australia Test match in a quirky tie-up co-ord set that’s stylish and budget-friendly. 
    Read the full story here

    Nov 26, 2024 7:22 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Woman lost 22 kg in just 4 months with one meal a day diet: Does this extreme fasting work? Know the pros, cons, risks

    • Trying to lose weight fast? Here's everything you need to know about the one meal a day (OMAD) diet: Pros of the diet to the cons and the risks involved.
    Read the full story here

