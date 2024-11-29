Live
Lifestyle News Live Today November 29, 2024: Black Friday: What time do some prominent stores open in the US?
Nov 29, 2024 7:46 AM IST
Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for November 29, 2024.
Latest news on November 29, 2024: Black Friday is the ultimate shopping event, offering massive discounts across beauty, tech, and fashion.
Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 29, 2024 7:46 AM IST
Festivals News LIVE: Black Friday: What time do some prominent stores open in the US?
- Shoppers are advised to compare shops, research price histories, and read the fine print to make sure they are buying what they really want at a good price.
Nov 29, 2024 7:34 AM IST
Festivals News LIVE: Do not wash your turkey and other Thanksgiving tips to keep your food safe
- As holiday feasts approach, food safety becomes vital. Experts warn of food poisoning risks from improper turkey handling.