Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
    lifestyle News, Live Updates Today November 7, 2024: Natural deodorants to try now on Myntra to stay fresh every day; Here are top 10 picks

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 7, 2024 10:02 AM IST
    Lifestyle News Live: Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don't miss today's key news for November 7, 2024.
    Latest news on November 7, 2024: Freshen up yourself with these natural deodorants available at Myntra
    Lifestyle News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 7, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Natural deodorants to try now on Myntra to stay fresh every day; Here are top 10 picks

    • Ready for a switch to natural? Learn about top natural deodorants. Stay fresh; ditch the toxins!
    Read the full story here

    Nov 7, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Happy birthday Rituparna Sengupta: Check out Bengali actor's diet and beauty secrets for 'beautiful eyes, gorgeous hair'

    • Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta, who turned 53 on November 7, once revealed the secrets to her toned figure and luscious hair.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 7, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Woman reveals 'realistic sacrifices she made to lose 21.5 kg in 4.5 months': No crash diets to consistent workouts

    • The woman says she was committed to losing 30 kg and ‘made real, sustainable changes — not extreme ones’. She clarified she did not rely on a ‘quick-fix diet’.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 7, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Is ‘saree cancer’ real? Know about causes, early signs, preventive measures

    • Wearing saree on a daily basis can lead to chronic irritation in the waist area, which can lead to malignancy. Here are a few preventive measures to know.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 7, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    Festivals News LIVE: Chhath Puja 2024 Day 3: Check shubh muhurat, vidhi, significance of Sandhya Puja

    • Chhath Puja 2024: Sandhya Puja is performed on the third day of Chhath Puja. Know all about the puja vidhi, significance here.
    Read the full story here

