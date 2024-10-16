Edit Profile
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
    Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 16, 2024: Victoria's Secret makes history as Valentina Sampaio, Alex Consani become first trans women to walk at the fashion show

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 16, 2024 9:01 AM IST
    Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for October 16, 2024.
    Latest news on October 16, 2024: Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
    Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 16, 2024 9:01 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Victoria's Secret makes history as Valentina Sampaio, Alex Consani become first trans women to walk at the fashion show

    • Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani are the first trans women to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 16, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    Art and Culture News LIVE: Festive gifting store: Get a headstart on festive gifting with corporate goodies, food hampers, home furnishing and more

    • From gadgets, smartphones and accessories to food hampers and corporate gifts, save big on Amazon Great Indian Sale and plan for the festivities ahead.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 16, 2024 8:16 AM IST

    Fashion News LIVE: Victoria's Secret Fashion show: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and others dazzle on the runway. Watch

    • Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Tyra Banks, and others walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret show.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 16, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    Health News LIVE: Karwa Chauth 2024 pre-fast nutrition guide: Foods to avoid and eat for sustained energy

    • Karwa Chauth 2024: Consuming a protein-rich meal before starting the Karwa Chauth fast is extremely important to sustain energy throughout the day.
    Read the full story here

    News lifestyle Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 16, 2024: Victoria's Secret makes history as Valentina Sampaio, Alex Consani become first trans women to walk at the fashion show
