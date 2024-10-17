Live
Latest lifestyle News, Live Updates Today October 17, 2024: Femina Miss India 2024 is Nikita Porwal of Madhya Pradesh
Oct 17, 2024 1:01 AM IST
Stay informed with Hindustan Times' live updates! Track the latest lifestyle news including fashion trends, style guide & Tips, India & World Events. Don’t miss today’s key news for October 17, 2024.
Latest news on October 17, 2024: Femina Miss India 2024 is Nikita Porwal of Madhya Pradesh.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of lifestyle. Track all the latest fashion trends, delicious recipes, travel tips and more. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 17, 2024 1:01 AM IST
Fashion News LIVE: Femina Miss India 2024 is Nikita Porwal of Madhya Pradesh
- Femina Miss India 2024: Nikita Porwal of Madhya Pradesh has won the crown this year.